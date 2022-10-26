They gave a childish statement: Shahid Afridi once again slams BCCI's decision on Asia Cup 2023

After BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chief, stated that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, it has led to a huge outrage in the Pakistan cricket fraternity. Several former Pakistan cricketers have slammed the BCCI's decision to take the Asia Cup to a neutral venue. Shahid Afridi had earlier taken to his official Twitter handle to criticise BCCI and has once again come hard on their recent remarks.

Afridi said on ABP News,"Yaha pe BCCI ne thoda bachkana harqat ki hai. Thoda time le lete, koi baat nahi agar decision unhe yahi lena tha World Cup k baad le lete. India-Pakistan ka World Cup ka match, usse pahle is tarike ka bayan dena mere khayal se jaldbaazi thi. Hamesha hamare realtion ko cricket ne accha banaya hai. Humne jis tarha India ko welcome kia 2003-04 mein phir hum jab India gaye toh jis tarha hame welcome ki gaya wo dono desho k relation ko mazboot karta hai. Jitni cricket hogi utni relationship behtar rahenge. (BCCI gave a childish statement. They should have taken some time before comnig out with such a statement. There was a World Cup match and, hence, there was no need for such a remark. Cricket has always unified India and Pakistan, bridging the gap between the two nations. I can clearly recall how the Indian team was welcomed in Pakistan in 2003-04 and we also received a warm welcome we went there. The more India and Pakistan play, the stronger their relations will be)."

ALSO READ | ICC official reacts as Indian players skip lunch after being served 'cold sandwiches' in Sydney

Earlier, the former Pakistan all-rounder and captain had tweeted saying, "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

Following Shah's remarks, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be held later next year in India. A final call on the 50-over Asia Cup will be taken later this year. However, it is unlikely that Pakistan will get to host the continental tournament. Pakistan had last hosted the mega event in 2008, when Sri Lanka beat India in the final, and that was also Men in Blue's last visit to their neighbouring country.