ICC official reacts as Indian players skip lunch after being served 'cold sandwiches' in Sydney

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it is looking into the matter after the Indian players complained about being served 'cold food' following their practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

The players were expecting a full sumptuous lunch after their three-hour-long training session at the SCG but were dejected to find only fruit, falafel, and cold sandwiches on offer. While some of the players did much on some falafel and picked up fruits, others decided to leave and get a proper lunch back at the team hotel.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India were quick to spring into action after the issues were brought to their notice and they registered an unofficial complaint with the ICC. Reacting to their complaint, an ICC official confirmed that the governing body, which is in charge of the T20 World Cup is looking into the issues faced by the Indian team.

"Yes, the Indian team has told us about their issues with the food after practice. We are trying to figure it out and the issue will be sorted," an ICC source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While the host cricket association is responsible for the fooding and lodging of the visiting team during a bilateral series, the ICC is in charge of the same during the World Cup. Earlier, a BCCI official had revealed the problem was that ICC should have provided hot Indian meals to the players instead of serving them cold sandwiches.

"It's not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food after going back to the hotel," a BCCI official told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries," he added.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling opening game on Sunday and will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Netherlands in their next Super 12 clash on Thursday.