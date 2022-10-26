T20 WC: BCCI slams ICC as lack of hot food prompts India to order online after practice session - Report

After beating Pakistan in their T20 World Cup (T20 WC)'s opening clash, India have now shifted their focus to their second encounter where they face the Netherlands, on Thursday (October 27) at the SCG, Sydney. Before their face-off versus the Dutch line-up, Team India players didn't have the best of experience after the end of their practice session in Sydney.

After India's optional practice session, on Tuesday (October 25), the dressing room menu was found to be cold and inadequate and the players reported the matter to the official at the iconic SCG. The menu included fruits, falafel and ‘make your own sandwich’, not pleasing the Indian team players. “The food was not up to the mark. We can’t have a sandwich after a practice session,” a member of the Indian squad said as per a report in the Indian Express.

After a practice session, players usually prefer having an adequate and hot meal and, hence, the menu didn't impress the Team India members. The optional session was attended by captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda, along with the support staff. On the other hand, the team management rested the likes of Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh.

BCCI lodges a complaint with the ICC

"BCCI has told ICC that food provided after practice is inadequate. BCCI has further told ICC - How can you give cold sandwiches after 3 hours of practice for lunch? Sandwiches are not even made, players have to make their own sandwiches. This is not acceptable to us. The problem was in Melbourne and now Sydney. ICC had promised to look into it but hot food is the basic. Why wasn’t it looked at earlier?" top sources conveyed Times Now.

After the Pakistan clash, India occupy the second spot in Pool B. The points table is currently led by Bangladesh, who defeated the Netherlands by nine runs, with India, South Africa and Zimbabwe following suit. Pakistan and Netherlands are at the bottom and yet to open their accounts.