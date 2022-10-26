T20 WC: Huge upset! Andy Balbirnie, Joshua Little star as Ireland stun 2010 winners England on DLS method

On Wednesday (October 26), England faced Ireland in the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) 2022 edition, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. In a rain-marred contest, Ireland had England on the back foot during their run-chase before weather played its part and awarded the match to the lowly-ranked Irish side, who were five runs ahead as per DLS score at the time of the final rain interruption.

After rain led to a delayed start, England opted to bowl first at the MCG, Melbourne. Despite the rain, there were no overs lost as Ireland commenced their innings with a bang courtesy of Paul Stirling's early strikes. Against the run of play, he was removed by Mark Wood. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (62) and George Tucker (34) got together and stitched an impressive 82-run second-wicket stand to take the innings forward. The partnership was broken with Liam Livingstone removing the Irish captain as a collapse followed suit.

From 112 for 2 in 12 overs, the Irish innings went nowhere as Wood and Livingstone chipped in with regular strikes whereas Sam Curran, who returned with a five-fer in England's tournament opener versus Afghanistan, ended with 2 for 31. Wood and Livingstone got three scalps each as Ireland was dismissed for 157 in 19.3 overs, from 103/3 in 12 overs. They scored only 30 runs and lost seven wickets in the last five overs.

In reply, England's run-chase started off on a dismal note. Captain Jos Buttler departed without troubling the scorers whereas Alex Hales went for cheap as well. The left-arm seamer Joshua Little troubled the Englishmen with his angles and got some movement and good carry whereas others also chipped in with England not being able to score freely. At the halfway mark, England was 63-3 and needed 96 off the last 60.

Moeen Ali got Livingstone's company and began taking on the Irish bowlers before rain made its presence felt in the middle of the 15th over, with England still five runs behind as per the DLS method. With no further play possible, with England 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs, the match went in Ireland's grasp.

Thus, it is a famous day for the Irish camp after getting the better of the 2010 champions.