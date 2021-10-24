T20 WC: Problems of plenty for India! Rashid Latif feels Virat Kohli might err in playing XI for PAK face-off

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns with each other in match 4 of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The hype is on another level for the marquee encounter as both sides are meeting each other for the first time in over two years.

India and Pakistan had last played each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where Virat Kohli & Co. thrashed Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method). On the other hand, this will also be the first T20I between both sides following their face-off in the previous edition of the T20 WC. Back then, India had defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets, in 2016, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

For the unversed, India have a 7-0 lead in the ODI World Cup versus the Men in Green. On the other hand, they lead Pakistan 5-0 in T20 WC history. Prior to the clash, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-captain Rashid Latif feels India have problems of plenty with several power-hitters and bowling options to choose from. Hence, Kohli might err in team selection, giving Pakistan a chance to break their unbeaten streak.

The 52-year-old also pointed out speaking via Khaleef Times, "We have to see what Virat does if he wins the toss, and what combination he will be playing", he said.

"Will he play Suryakumar Yadav? Or Ishan Kishan? Then you also have to see which spinners they will play. There is Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. So there is a chance of making a mistake by the captain in terms of picking the right players because you have so many options", he also stated.

It will be interesting to see what team combination India goes ahead with for the Pakistan face-off. Will R Ashwin get a look-in and play his first-ever limited-overs game for Team India since 2017 or will Varun Chakravarthy be preferred over the experienced Ashwin? Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form isn't great, however, his overall experience might team the Indian team management to give him a chance in their tournament-opener.

In case Bhuvi misses out, Shardul Thakur might get the nod in the playing XI.