T20 WC: Kevin Pietersen, Harbhajan Singh ask fans to support Team India after loss against New Zealand

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 01, 2021, 03:12 PM(IST)

Kevin Pietersen and Harbhajan Singh Photograph:( AFP )

Indian team was thrashed by New Zealand on Sunday evening by eight wickets in T20 World Cup match. They are now on the brink of early elimination.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen urged the public on Monday to support the team even if they lose a game. Pietersen's remark came after the Indian cricket team was trolled on social media following their ICC Men's T20 World Cup loss to New Zealand. Virat Kohli has also come under scrutiny for his leadership during the match against New Zealand.

"There is a winner and a loser in the game. No player goes out to lose. It is the greatest honour to represent your country. Please realize that the people in the game are not robots and they need support at all times," tweeted Pietersen in Hindi.

Harbhajan Singh, an Indian spinner, urged fans not to be too harsh on the players because they are the ones who suffer the most after a loss.

"Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results. but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. they were fantastic in all departments," tweeted Harbhajan.

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi impressed with the ball, and Daryl Mitchell hit 49 off 35 balls to help New Zealand thrash India by eight wickets on Sunday. In the allotted twenty overs, India was held to only 110/7 by New Zealand.

No batter was able to stay at the crease for a longer duration, resulting in a dismal display. Kohli and Team India will face Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 28
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
IND
(20.0 ov) 110/7
VS
NZ
111/2 (14.3 ov)
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 27
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
AFG
(20.0 ov) 160/5
VS
NAM
98/9 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs
Full Scorecard →
