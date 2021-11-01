54 dot balls, 71 deliveries without a boundary: Shocking stats & numbers from India's flop show against NZ

India endured yet another woeful defeat as they went down by eight wickets against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 31). A lot was expected from the Virat Kohli-led side after their crushing ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in the opener. However, Kohli & Co. once again failed to turn up in a high-octane clash and were completely outclassed by the Kiwis at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

In what was another disappointing night for the Indian batsmen, a top-order collapse saw the Kohli-led side get restricted cheaply for a paltry 110 runs. New Zealand chased down the target comfortably inside 14.3 overs with eight wickets to spare to register their first win in the tournament and push India on the brink of an early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2021.

It was a shambolic performance by the Indian batters as none of them managed to take on the Kiwi bowling attack and step up under pressure for the team. The Indians failed to accelerate throughout the innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to let New Zealand bowlers dominate the proceedings in Dubai.

India played a staggering 54 dot balls which are equivalent to as many as nine overs in the game. The Men in Blue also went without a boundary for 71 balls during their innings. There were some more shocking stats and numbers that came out of the Indian innings and are a reflection of the shambolic batting performance.

Shocking stats and numbers from India's loss against New Zealand:

1) India played a staggering 54 dot balls equivalent to as many as nine overs during their innings against New Zealand in Dubai

2) India went without a boundary for 71 balls during their innings. Their last boundary had come on the first ball of the sixth over before Hardik Pandya brought an end to the boundary draught on the final ball of the 17th over

3) India's total of 110/7 was their lowest-ever batting first in a T20 World Cup match with their previous lowest being 130/4 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

4) India failed to attack New Zealand spinners at all. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner bowled 8 overs combined without conceding a single boundary.

5) India managed to score only 35/2 in the Powerplay, which is the third-highest score in the Powerplay in this year's T20 World Cup.

6) India managed only eight fours and two sixes throughout their innings.

7) Only two Indian batters - Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Hardik Pandya (23) managed to cross the 20-run mark during their innings.

India are now all but out of the race for the top four but still, stand an outside chance of making it to the next round if they can win their remaining three matches by big margins. The Kohli-led side will also need the results of other teams to go in their favour to make it to the top four. India will take on Afghanistan next in their 3rd Super 12 game on Wednesday (November 03).