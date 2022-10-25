T20 WC: Hardik Pandya reveals text he sent to his family before Indo-Pak clash at the MCG

Rohit Sharma-led Team India's T20 World Cup (T20 WC) campaign was off to a winning start as the one-time winners edged past Pakistan in a riveting Super 12 clash, held at the MCG, Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). Opting to bowl first, India rode on Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya's three-wicket hauls to restrict Pakistan to 159-8. In reply, they were tottering at 31 for 4 and needed 115 off the last 60 balls to win the contest.

From thereon, Virat Kohli stitched an impressive 113-run fifth-wicket stand with Hardik (37-ball 40) to keep India alive in the contest before the former's unbeaten 82, off 53 balls, took India past the finish line on the last ball with four wickets in hand. After the win, the 28-year-old Hardik revealed the text he shared with his family members in the run-up to the high-voltage contest.

"I just had a feeling, that’s why before the game I took a punt saying to all the closest people of my life, which are my brother, my wife, my sister-in-law, my manager, I message them saying that I’m gonna put on a show for you guys tonight. So whatever I do, it’s for you. I told Patty as well as I told you guys whether I wanted to be accountable, I wanted to be like Hardik today’s your day," Hardik said on BCCI.TV.

Hardik had also returned with 3 for 30 and, hence, contributed with both bat and ball in India's famous win over the arch-rivals. After the win, India have opened their campaign with a bang and will now face the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27) at the SCG, Sydney. Hardik-starrer India will aim to make it two wins in a row and move closer to booking a slot in the semi-finals.