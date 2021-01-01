T Natarajan named in Indian Test squad vs Australia, replaces injured Umesh Yadav

Thangarasu Natarajan, who was a sensation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Friday was included in the Indian squad for the last two Tests against Australia as the 29-year-old replaced an injured Umesh Yadav in the team. Natarajan started India’s tour of Australia as a net bowler and now is part of the Test squad after earning maiden caps for India in T20Is and ODIs against the Aussies.

Natarajan could potentially go onto make his Test debut and become the only player to earn national caps in all three formats of the game, in the same series, despite not being in the original squad. However, as per reports, Shardul Thakur, who replaced the injured Mohammed Shami in the squad, is ahead in the pecking order to be in the Indian playing XI.

One of the most inspiring stories of the year 2020, Natarajan touched new heights with his sensational bowling displays in IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad where he scalped 16 wickets with an economy rate of 8.02. His ability to bowl yorkers at will earned him plaudits from all corners.

What a way to start 2021! 🧡 Wishing Umesh a speedy recovery 💪

Meanwhile, on Friday, Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the Test series due to a calf injury, was blessed with a baby girl as the Indian pacer starts the new year on a great personal note.

BCCI Statement on Indian Test squad for last two Tests vs Australia:

"Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries."

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan