/Syed Modi International 2025: 16-year old Tanvi Sharma stuns former world no.1 Nozomi Okuhara

Sixteen-year-old Tanvi Sharma stole the spotlight on Day three of the Syed Modi International 2025 with the biggest win of her young career. She shocked former World no. 1 and Olympic medalist Nozomi Okuhara in a tight three-game match. After losing the first game, Tanvi fought back strongly to win 13-21, 21-16, 21-19 and booked her place in the quarterfinals.

There were more surprises in women’s singles, as Isharani Baruah impressed by beating eighth seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-15, 21-8. Top seed Unnati Hooda advanced comfortably with a 21-15, 21-10 win over Tasnim Mir, while Rakshitha Sree recovered from a slow start to defeat Devika Sihag 16-21, 21-19 and 21-17.

In men’s singles, Manraj Singh delivered another upset by knocking out third seed HS Prannoy 21-15, 21-18. While, Mithun Manjunath edged sixth seed Tharun Mannepalli 21-16, 17-21, 21-7 and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, the silver medallist at the 2021 World Championships, went past Saneeth Dayanand with a dominant 21-6, 21-16 victory.

Srikanth is now set to meet Priyanshu Rajawat in the quarterfinals. Rajawat booked his spot after defeating BM Rahul Bharadwaj 21-16, 10-21, 21-12 in a tight contest match.

In women's doubles, Top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued their strong run by winning 21-17, 21-12 against Zenith Abbigail and Likhita Srivastava.

Jolly also partnered with Hariharan Amsakarunan in mixed doubles to defeat second seeds Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde 24-22, 21-15.