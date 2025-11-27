/WPL 2026 schedule: Navi Mumbai among two venues named; all details inside

On the day when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) mega auction is underway in the capital city (New Delhi), the league chairman announced the dates and venues of the forthcoming season - WPL 2026. Ahead of the start of the mega auction on Thursday (Nov 27), Jayesh George announced that the WPL 2026 will run from January 9 to February 5 next year, with two cities, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, staging the whole tournament. While the first three seasons were held in the February-March window earlier, this is the first time the January-February window will host this tournament.

Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium – the very venue where the Indian women’s team won its maiden 50-over World Cup title, beating South Africa in the final, will host the season opener and subsequently the first leg of WPL 2026. The action will then move to the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, which will also stage the finale. This season, however, will also not coincide with the women’s international calendar for the first time.

Meanwhile, Thursday (Nov 27) marked the first time WPL’s mega auction took place since its inception three years ago in 2023, with the Right-to-Match (RTM) cards also made available to the teams for the first time in the Women’s Premier League. This rule, however, is an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Ten days after the WPL 2026 wraps up, the Indian women’s team will tour Australia for an all-format tour, including three T20Is, as many ODIs and a Test (February 15 to March 9).

