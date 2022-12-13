Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars preview: BBL 2022 THU vs STA live streaming & channel, playing 11 prediction
Story highlights
The first match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will be played today at 1:45 PM IST in Australia. Match preview, prediction and details regarding match live-stream and TV channel broadcast are provided here
The Big Bash League 2022 will begin with a match between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars On Tuesday, December 13, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Thunder finished the last season with a record 9 victories in 14 matches and made it to the playoffs. They were eliminated after losing the semifinal contest to Adelaide Strikers by just six runs. Usman Khawaja won't be playing for them this year though, as Jason Sangha has been named the new captain. Speaking of Melbourne Stars, the team has also undergone some major changes. The stars are playing without Glenn Maxwell this year, they still intend to make the playoffs at the very least. The Stars shouldn't be taken lightly because Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis are in great shape. Both teams will be striving to start the tournament on a victorious note today.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match details
The Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will meet in the opening game of the Big Bash League 2022–23. The match is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is Canberra's Manuka Oval stadium.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars predicted lineups
Sydney Thunder :
Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gurinder Sandhu.
Melbourne Stars :
Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers/Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult and Brody Couch.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars full squad
Sydney Thunder - Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu
Melbourne Stars - Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway
How to watch Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match livestream
In India, BBL 2022–23 THU vs STA match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.
