Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars preview: BBL 2022 THU vs STA live streaming & channel, playing 11 prediction

The Big Bash League 2022 will begin with a match between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars On Tuesday, December 13, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Thunder finished the last season with a record 9 victories in 14 matches and made it to the playoffs. They were eliminated after losing the semifinal contest to Adelaide Strikers by just six runs. Usman Khawaja won't be playing for them this year though, as Jason Sangha has been named the new captain. Speaking of Melbourne Stars, the team has also undergone some major changes. The stars are playing without Glenn Maxwell this year, they still intend to make the playoffs at the very least. The Stars shouldn't be taken lightly because Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis are in great shape. Both teams will be striving to start the tournament on a victorious note today.