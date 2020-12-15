Suresh Raina all set to make comeback in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former India batsman Suresh Raina is all set to represent his home state of Uttar Pradesh in the much-awaited Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which is slated to take place in January next year. Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, but the World Cup-winning cricketer will continue to play domestic cricket for his native state of Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League.



Raina shared the news with his fans on Twitter through images of his training in the nets. Even though Raina hasn’t played competitive cricket for the past one year, he has been training hard in the gym and keeping himself fit for the upcoming domestic season in India.

"All set for the camp, warming up for the upcoming season among the lions of @UPCACricket! #AllSet #Goals #Cricket #Passion #BigGoals," Raina tweeted.

ALSO READ: IPL turned foes to friends, says Allan Border ahead of India vs Australia series

Raina couldn't participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as he flew back to India citing personal problems. In Raina's absence, Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify to the playoffs for the first time in IPL history. While Raina has been out of professional cricket for more than a year now, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the iconic southpaw.

ALSO READ: Warne vs Tendulkar, 'Monkeygate': 5 classic Australia vs India encounters

The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is set to be played across six states from January 10th to January 31st 2021.