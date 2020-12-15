IPL turned foes to friends, says Allan Border ahead of India vs Australia series

Former Australian captain Allan Border has acknowledged the contribution of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in breaking the ice between Indian and Australian players while cooling down the tempers that used to flare on the pitch.

Australia and India are set to take on each other in a four-match Test series starting Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Border, while speaking during a media interaction, said that there was a clash of cultures earlier but the rivalry was always competitive while adding that IPL ended that barrier between players.

“I think Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) talked about (in a media article) that there was always a little bit of clash, clash of cultures between Australians and Indians. We play the game a certain way, we are brought up to play the game in an aggressive manner. We use swear words a lot in our natural conversation without meaning anything by it. Whereas in India, sometimes the players used to take offence with the way we were,” Border said.

IN PICS | Warner vs Tendulkar, 'Monkeygate': 5 classic Australia vs India encounters

“That clash of cultures has been addressed in recent times because of the IPL. Because you have got Australians and South Africans and Indians, the different cultures playing in one franchise you get to know each other a lot better. The appreciation is what makes different people tick when you are in the same dressing room compared to opposing dressing rooms. I think that has helped the Indians and Australians and the way, the mannerisms out in the field. But don’t mistake the smiling assassins (Tim Paine’s Australians). They will be friendly alright but they will be keen to be the Australian boys because they really rate this series very highly,” added Border.

The former Australian admitted that Virat Kohli perfectly represents the changing face of Indian cricket, backing Greg Chappell’s comments of Kohli being the most Australian non-Australian. Border said Kohli’s involvement in the game sets him apart from his peers and added that he likes Kohli’s passion on the field.

“We just love the way he plays cricket. You can see in his body language out on the ground. He lives and breathes every minute. He is out there, he just loves it. There is a bit more chat out on the ground. He talks to his own players and opposition. He is in the contest more so than the other Indian players we have seen in the past,” said Border before describing the new Indian cricketer.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting picks his Australia playing XI for D/N Test

“What we talk in this country is about the new Indian cricketer. He has got tattoes. Married to a Bollywood actress. He is a very feisty competitor and not to say that other Indians aren’t like that. But he just wears his heart on the sleeve. I suppose he tends to play cricket like some of us tend to. He is very much liked in these shores. He is a seriously good player — that is obviously there, but I like that passion he brings to the game,” added Border.