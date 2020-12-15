IND vs AUS: Ricky Ponting picks his Australia playing XI for D/N Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has picked his Aussie playing XI for the Adelaide Test against India, starting from December 17. With Australia struggling to field their best XI due to injuries, Ponting has come up with a strong yet interesting playing XI with a surprise pick to replace the injured David Warner.

Ponting was known for his aggressive captaincy and brave calls on the field and that reflects on the Australian playing XI he picked for the Adelaide Test against India. The former Aussie skipper has backed out-of-form Joe Burns to open the innings while coming up with the interesting suggestion to pick Matthew Wade as his partner.

Continuing his team, Ponting picked the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at number three and four respectively before naming Travis Head, Cameron Green (if passed fit) and skipper Tim Paine. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon complete Ponting’s Australia XI for Adelaide Test.

“I’ll have a lot of messages and suggestions coming my way that he (Burns) hasn’t scored enough runs to stay in the side, but I’m keeping him in there. 40 in his last Test innings, he’s made four-Test match hundreds, averages almost 40 – I’m sticking with him and showing some faith,” Ponting told 7Cricket.

Ponting added, "What I am doing is moving Matthew Wade up to the top of the order. It gives a left-hand, right-hand combination. We saw last time India were out here, when we had two left-handers in our top order, the Indian bowling attack absolutely dominated the two lefties. I know I’ll cause a bit of a stir here, but that’s the way I’d go," stated the former right-handed batsman.

Ricky Ponting's Australia XI for the first Test vs India: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green (if fit), Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

