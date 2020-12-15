IND vs AUS: Steve Smith misses crucial net session due to lower-back soreness

Giving a major headache to already injury-hit Australian squad, Steve Smith on Tuesday missed the major batting session ahead of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar series in Adelaide against India. Smith walked off the field after completing a couple of stretching and running drills and headed to the dressing room in some discomfort.

While the other Australian batsmen enjoyed a good batting session ahead of the series opener, Smith walked off to the dressing room with physiotherapist David Beakley to receive a “back rub” after suffering from lower-back soreness. The Aussie ace would not be training on Tuesday.

However, he is not believed to be in doubt for the Adelaide test and is expected to be back in the nets session tomorrow.

ALSO READ: ICC announces qualification pathway to men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

Smith has been among the runs since returning back from the one-year ban. He had defied all the odds to pile mammoth runs in the Ashes 2019 and has since carried on scoring runs in both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

In the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against India, Smith looked in great touch and is expected to be the backbone of the Aussie batting unit in the much-awaited Test series against India. He had scored consecutive 62-ball centuries in ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

TRENDING: WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim loses cool, almost hits teammate during Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Smith had revealed that second of those centuries came after he spent the morning of the match suffering from nausea and dizziness – for which he was treated hours before play started.

Australia are already without the likes of David Warner, Will Pucovski, Sean Abbott due to injuries.

There are further doubts over the participation of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc with the latter having just joined the squad after a family illness.

