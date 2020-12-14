WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim loses cool, almost hits teammate during Bangabandhu T20 Cup

With cricket getting back to its feet post the COVID-19-enforced break, Bangladesh is currently hosting the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. After 20 matches, four teams out of five, qualified for the playoffs with Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal locking horns in the eliminator on Monday in Dhaka.

Even though the Mushfiqur Rahim-led Dhaka won the match by nine wickets, the Bangladesh wicket-keeper was in the limelight for wrong reasons as he lost his cool at his teammate Nasum Ahmed. The controversial incident took place in the 17th over when Barishal needed 45 runs off 19 deliveries.

With Afif Hossain looking in good touch, the southpaw tried to bag a boundary off the final delivery of the over. However, he miscued his stroke and lobbed the ball in the air. Mushfiqur Rahim ran for the catch along with the fine-leg fielder Nasum Ahmed. There seemed to be a bit of miscommunication as the duo almost collided but Mushfiqur managed to get hold of the ball.

The Dhaka skipper was furious with Nasum for not hearing his call and almost hit him. Nasum looked in fear and the scenes weren’t the best of viewing on the ground. Teammates gathered and tried to cheer up Nasum but Mushfiqur continued to slander his teammate.

Dhaka went on to win the match as the Barishal team failed to get it going after Afif Hossain’s dismissal in the 17th over. Barishal could manage just 141 runs after losing nine wickets in 20 overs, which also resulted in their elimination from the tournament.

