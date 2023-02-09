Super Bowl 2023 match preview: Eagles vs Chiefs match time, venue & livestreaming details; leaked script news

The most exciting game of the NFL season, Super Bowl LVII, is just around the corner! One of the biggest dates in America’s sporting calendar, the Super Bowl 2023 match will be played on Sunday between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. The match is expected to attract more than 150 million viewers in the US alone, whereas a total of 63,000 people are expected to attend the match at the venue. The match will be incredibly unique. Not only will the game be fantastic as usual, but the halftime show and pregame show will be cultural milestones. As per media reports, Rihanna will be performing at the halftime show.

Super Bowl 2023 Philadelphia Eagles vs the Kansas City Chiefs match details

Super Bowl LVII match will be played between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. The match will be played at 6:30 PM ET or 5:00 AM IST (Monday, February 13). The venue of the match is State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The match will be live-streamed on the Fox News app and website.

Super Bowl 2023 live streaming: Where to watch the Super Bowl 2023 match live?

The FOX Sports App and FOX Sports website will stream the Super Bowl 2023 match live. The Spanish-language commentary for the 2023 Super Bowl will be hosted on Fox Deportes, while the English-language coverage will air on FOX 4K. You can choose any channel based on your preferred language.

People without cable can choose to watch FOX through live streaming services like Hulu+, fuboTV, and Sling TV. NFL+ is another app that you can use to watch the Super Bowl on a tablet or phone.

Leaked Super Bowl Script Controversy

Just eight days before Super Bowl LVII, on February 4, 2023, a Twitter user shared an image of the final score, which showed the Philadelphia Eagles narrowly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by a 37-34 margin. "Nahh someone released the SuperBowl script," said the tweet's caption. People soon began speculating this was the Super Bowl 2023 match script and this is how the final score of the match will look like!

However, it quickly became apparent that this was just a continuation of a caustic and humorous conversation that had taken place on a podcast in the days prior to the tweet being sent.

What time does the Super Bowl 2023 match start on Sunday?

Where will the Super Bowl 2023 match be held?- Venue

Where will the Super Bowl 2023 match be live-streamed?