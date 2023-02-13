Super Bowl 2023: Check these all time favourite commercials of Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2023: The Super Bowl is the National Football League's championship game, the highest level of professional American football in the United States. It is played annually on the first Sunday in February and determines the winner of the NFL season. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events in the world, and Americans often call it the biggest annual sporting event.

The game features the winners of the AFC and NFC conferences, and the winning team gets the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Super Bowl has become much more than just a football game, it has become a cultural phenomenon. The halftime show, which features musical performances by some of the biggest names in entertainment, is highly anticipated. The commercials that air during the broadcast are often among the most creative and highly regarded of the year.

In addition to the game and the entertainment, the Super Bowl is also known for its elaborate parties and events. It has become crucial for advertisers, who use the Super Bowl to showcase their latest products and campaigns.

There have been many memorable Super Bowl commercials over the years. Here are a few of the most popular and well-regarded ones:

1. "1984" - Apple Inc. (1984)

2. "Budweiser Frogs" - Budweiser (1995)

3. "Betty White's Snickers Ad" - Snickers (2010)

4. "The Force" - Volkswagen (2011)

5. "Always #LikeAGirl" - Alwaysque (2015)

6. "Puppy Monkey Baby" - Mountain Dew (2016)

7. "Doritos Ultrasound" - Doritos (2016)

8. "The Selfie Shootout" - T-Mobile (2015)

9. "Avocuddle" - Avocados From Mexico (2015)

10. "The Shining" - Skittles (2017)