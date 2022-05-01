Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to reinvigorate their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, SRH will also be aiming to bounce back from their loss against Gujarat Titans after an impressive run of six consecutive victories.

Head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other 17 times in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings having the upper hand with 12 victories compared to just five for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Stats and Trivia

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pace attack has been the best in the tournament till now and with 48 wickets, they have taken more wickets than any other pace attack. However, MS Dhoni has a great record against SRH veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a strike rate of 164.91.

Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Complete squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma