IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma achieves unwanted record after poor show against RR

Rohit Sharma's disappointing run with the willow continued in his side Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. MI went on to beat RR by five wickets to bag their maiden win of the season but Rohit had another poor outing with the bat as he was dismissed cheaply in the run-chase.

Celebrating his 35th birthday, Rohit was expected to lead from the front after Mumbai Indians were handed a tricky target of 159 runs by RR at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. However, the Hitman was dismissed by R Ashwin after managing just 2 runs off 5 balls as his woeful run in the tournament continued.

With his cheap dismissal, Rohit created an unwanted record as he has now gone 17 innings without scoring a half-century for Mumbai Indians - his longest half-century drought for the five-time champions. Rohit, who joined MI in 2011, had gone 16 innings without a half-century for the team in 2018-19 but he has now endured his longest drought for the franchise having not slammed a fifty for 17 games from last year to this season.

Rohit Sharma's longest fifty drought in IPL:

22 innings in 2009-10 (Deccan Chargers)

17 innings in 2021-22 (Mumbai Indians)

16 innings in 2018-19 (Mumbai Indians)

This season has been a forgetful one for Rohit both on the personal front and as captain. Mumbai Indians endured a winless streak of a record-breaking eight matches under his captaincy this year before bringing an end to the losing streak against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians have lost the most number of matches at the start of the tournament by any team in the history of IPL. The five-time champions, however, have now gotten off the mark with their five-wicket victory over RR and will be hoping to spark a turnaround in the remainder of the season.

Rohit, who has so far managed only 155 runs in nine matches so far this season, will be looking to regain his form with the willow and help his team finish the season strongly as they are all but out of the race for the playoffs.