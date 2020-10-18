Sunil Narine's bowling action gets green signal, taken off IPL warning list

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been handed a major boost ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday as Sunil Narine has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee.

Narine was reported for a suspect bowling action during KKR’s IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Since then, KKR haven’t played Narine in any of their matches.

The IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee noted that Narine’s elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits while further adding that the West Indies bowler can continue to reproduce the same action going forward in IPL 2020.

Statement by IPL:

“Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee. Mr Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his team’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10. Following the report, Mr Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List.

“KKR requested for an Official Assessment of Mr Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles. The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits. The Committee also noted that Mr. Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage.

“Mr Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List.”

