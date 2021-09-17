Sunil Gavaskar feels KL Rahul can be groomed as a future India captain

After Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as the skipper of Team India's T20 captain post the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai, critics are now predicting who will lead the team next.

Although the name of opening batsman Rohit Sharma appears to be the first choice, but former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar tossed in another name, who also has the potential. Commenting on the future leadership role in T20Is, the batting legend said KL Rahul is captaincy material.

"It's a good thing that the BCCI is looking ahead. It's important to think ahead," said Gavaskar on Sports Tak. "If India are looking to groom a new captain, then KL Rahul can be looked at. He has performed well. Even now in England, his batting was very good. He has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain," Gavaskar added.

"He has shown very impressive leadership qualities in the IPL. He hasn't let the burden of captaincy affect his batting. His name can be taken into consideration," Gavaskar further added.

While announcing his decision, Virat said that he discussed it with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli.

Virat also wrote, "I feel I need to give myself space to be Full ready to Lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a Batsman moving forward."

