IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant to remain Delhi Capitals skipper for UAE leg

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will continue as captain of the Delhi Capitals for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2021, the franchise announced on Thursday (September 16). The 14th edition of India's cash-rich tournament, which was halted midway because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from September 19.

On the official DC wrote in a statement, "Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League."

However, since Shreyas Iyer joined the team after recovering from injury, there were talks that he might lead but the decision to retain pant as the skipper looks good in the current scenario as Delhi Capitals did well under Pant.

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the standings with 12 points from six wins out of eight games. They will resume their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

After the emergence of COVID-19 cases in bio-bubble when the tournament was underway in India, the base was shifted to UAE.

Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15.