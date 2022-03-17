Success is theirs, failure is mine: Captain Hardik Pandya shares his philosophy ahead of IPL 2022

The stage is set for the commencement of the next edition of the IPL. The IPL 2022 edition will get underway on March 26 with the four-time winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) up against last edition's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

This time around, the cash-rich league will see two more teams be a part of the tournament, such as the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Talking about the Gujarat franchise, they have a good mix of youth and experience and will be captained by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Hardik, who soon became a regular in the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians' (MI) camp since his debut in IPL 2015, recently revealed his philosophy as captain ahead of the upcoming season.

"My philosophy for this season is that success is theirs and failure is mine," Hardik said during GT's jersey launch event recently. Here's the video of the same shared by the official Twitter handle of GT:

For the unversed, this will be the 28-year-old Hardik's first-ever season as an IPL captain. Hence, he will like to impress as a leader and also showcase his credentials once again as an all-round player. He has been out of action at the international level since the 2021 T20 World Cup, due to fitness concerns, and, thus, the forthcoming edition is really important for him to make a comeback into the Indian team at the earliest.

The GT camp will open its season against KL Rahul-led LSG on March 28. Here's their full schedule:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Shubamn Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Sadarangani, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.