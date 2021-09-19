Stuart Broad 'understands' why Virat Kohli-led Team India panicked and cancelled fifth Test at Manchester

England pacer Stuart Broad said that he understands why Virat Kohli-led Team India panicked about the COVID-19 situation that eventually caused the cancellation of the fifth and final Test match between Indian and England at Manchester.

Recalling his experience, the 35-year-old Broad wrote in his column for The Mail on Sunday (September 19), "We have seen the pressures of being away from home for a long period of time most recently with India returning zero positive Covid tests within their group but still feeling anxious enough to not play a Test match. I get that."

Due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp, the final Test of the five-match series was called off with India leading the series 2-1 as the result of the final Test remains uncertain.

IN PICS | IPL 2021 UAE leg: All teams and their revised squad list

Even two hours before the scheduled start, the match was predicted to go as planned after all Team India players tested negative in the PCR results but concerns were raised after India's second physio, Yogesh Parmar, tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am certainly not going to preach that what they did was wrong because I remember how I felt for the last Test match in Ahmedabad (when England toured India), having been locked away for 10 weeks in hotel rooms. We'd not seen other human beings, been kept away from our families, had slow wi-fi and couldn't even stream Netflix," Broad added.

"By the end of it we were worn down and the thought of then potentially catching the virus during those final few days of the tour -- and having to spend another fortnight locked away -- made me feel quite unstable," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Don't blame the players...Blame government': Mitchell McClenaghan to Mohammed Hafeez

The ECB and BCCI have mutually decided to call off the fifth #ENGvIND Test, which was due to begin today.



Details 👇https://t.co/MIAkhQodzK — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021 ×

After the cancellation, some critics insinuated that the Indian Premier League 2021, which resumed on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, could be the reason for the Indian cricket team to not field a team.

Talking about the same, the pacer commented on the frustration of former England skipper Michael Vaughan. He said, "I know Michael Vaughan was quite vociferous, saying India's decision was all about the IPL riches --and I am not saying it didn't play its part -- but I can understand them panicking so close to their flights out."