Stoinis, Khawaja return as Australia announce 26-man squad for England series

As international cricket continues to come back to life, Australia are ready to visit England for a limited-overs series involving ODIs and T20Is. England are currently hosting the West Indies and will follow it with an ODI series against Ireland and three-match Test and T20I series against Pakistan after which Australia could tour England for the series.

While the details of the limited-overs series hasn’t been finalised yet, Australia have announced a 26-man preliminary squad for the series with the likes of Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head being the most notable returnees in the squad.

Australia are slated to play England in September which would mark the return of the Kangaroos in the international circuit after a prolonged break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: ENG vs WI: Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaching team’s bio-secure protocols

While the final squad for the series will be announced after closely monitoring the rhythm and form of the announced 26-man group, all eyes will be on Khawaja, Maxwell, Stoinis and Andrew Tye.

The performances in the Big Bash Leagie (BBL) haven’t gone unnoticed as well with the likes of Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams included in the preliminary squad. However, there was no place for the likes of Peter Handscomb, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Shaun Marsh in the 26-man squad.

Australia Preliminary Squad for England limited-overs series:

Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly under home quarantine after elder brother Snehasis tests positive for COVID-19

Cricket Australia’s National Selector, Trevor Hohns, revealed that the 26-man list has been named keeping all contingencies in mind considering players wouldn't be able to join the team mid-series in case injuries or other issues take place.

“This preliminary list covers the contingencies of playing One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals in bio-secure hubs with the likely prospect of not being able to bring in replacements should the tour proceed.

“The preliminary list includes several exciting young players who have recently excelled at state level and in the BBL. These emerging players are those we would like to develop further as we believe they have a bright future in Australian cricket.

“The preliminary list also has a view towards the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and in the longer term the 2023 ICC World Cup.”