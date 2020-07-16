Sourav Ganguly under home quarantine after elder brother Snehasis tests positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for coronavirus.

Snehasis, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata after his COVID-19 report came positive. As per a CAB official, Snehashish was suffering from fever for the last few days and as per health protocols, Sourav will have to maintain home quarantine for a stipulated period.

“He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He’s been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital,” a CAB official told PTI.

“The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period,” a source close to the BCCI President added.

Snehasish shifted to their ancestral house in Behala, West Bengal, where Sourav is based after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the former India skipper was unavailable to comment on the development.

Earlier, Sourav, in an interview, had said that his brother visits their factory every day and is at more risk to contract the dreaded virus. He also admitted that more than half of his eight-month tenure as the BCCI president has passed while working from home due to country-wide lockdown restriction and quarantine protocols.

Meanwhile, there are reports surfacing that the BCCI is looking at a training camp for all the contracted players in Dubai as preparations for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 picks up pace. A final call on the T20 World Cup 2020 is expected to come out on July 17 after the ICC Board meeting.

