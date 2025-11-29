‘Stick to white-ball cricket,’ Ashwin’s BOLD take on protecting Bumrah from injuries; de Villiers agrees

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management has been a topic of discussion ever since. The ace seamer has spent plenty of time on the sidelines recovering from a persistent back injury that troubled him over the years, something that also kept the Indian fans and team management on their toes. Ravichandran Ashwin, Bumrah’s former India teammate and bowling great, recently shared his views on managing his workload better, suggesting a bold move - something that differs from Bumrah’s goals. Despite BCCI selectors preferring to play him in Tests over white-ball cricket, Ashwin suggests otherwise, urging the Indian quick to play Tests only when he’s dearly needed.

Since missing the final Test against England at the Oval this year, Bumrah featured in the triumph 2025 Asia Cup campaign, the home Tests against West Indies, the five away T20Is against Australia, and just concluded Proteas Tests. Although he sits out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah will return for the five T20Is that follow.

Speaking with AB de Villiers during a YouTube chat, Ashwin suggested, “If I were anywhere near him, I'd tell him to stick to white-ball cricket. Unless India desperately need him, don’t step into the Test side. But I know him well. He loves the format and wants to keep playing despite the challenge.”

He continued that Bumrah must only feature in high-stakes Test matches, urging him to focus more on T20 cricket.



“For India’s sake and Bumrah’s sake, I’d rather he focus on T20 cricket. Not waste energy on meaningless ODIs. Play only the Tests that matter, especially the away ones. And we should be developing a group of fast bowlers for home conditions anyway,” he added.

De Villiers shares same thoughts

Agreeing with Ashwin’s remarks, the former South African captain shared the same sentiments, suggesting that Bumrah must skip playing Tests in India and the Asian conditions, and only appear when Team India travels to SENA countries.



“I’d pull him out of all the home and Asian Tests,” de Villiers said. “Use him only in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and England. Keep him fresh for those, and let him focus on the white-ball formats where World Cups are on the line.”

