Steve Smith takes time out ahead of 4th Ashes Test to watch Wimbledon 2023 men's singles semi-finals

A lot of sporting action is taking place all across the globe. While the Ashes 2023 edition has lived up to expectations and produced three thrilling Tests so far, Wimbledon 2023 is also taking place at the All England Club, London. On Friday (July 14), Australia's former Test captain Steve Smith took out some time from his preparations for the fourth and penultimate Ashes Test that kicks off on July 19 at Old Trafford, Manchester, to watch the men's singles semi-finals at this year's Wimbledon.

The Wimbledon 2023 edition, on Friday, will see the two men's singles semi-finals take place. The first semi-final will see defending champion Novak Djokovic take on Italy's Jannik Sinner whereas the second semi-final will be between Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, later in the evening at the Centre Court. Here's what Smith tweeted on arriving for Friday's marquee clashes, with his wife, at the All England Club: Lovely day at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XtxYqwW1Ie — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) July 14, 2023 × Also Read: Tennis: Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova to lock horns in Wimbledon 2023 final

On Thursday (July 13), Ons Jabeur beat Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles semi-final whereas in the first semi-final, Marketa Vondrousova beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina to set up a marquee final face-off on Saturday (July 15). The top-four in the men's singles will also aim to proceed ahead but Djokovic will remain favourite among all. The Serbian has dropped a couple of sets en route to reaching the final, however, his wealth of experience and success at the grasscourt surely puts him ahead of his contemporaries.Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam title and eighth overall at the Wimbledon.

Talking about Smith, the Australian star batter has blown hot and cold in the ongoing Ashes in the United Kingdom. So far, he has managed scores of 16, 6, 110, 34, 22 and 2. In the third Ashes Test, at Headingley, Leeds, Smith was playing his 100th red-ball game, however, he failed to make it big as Pat Cummins & Co. lost by three wickets.

Australia, however, will lead the five-match Test series 2-1 with the fourth and penultimate game to kick off next week.

