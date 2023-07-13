Tennis: Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova to lock horns in Wimbledon 2023 final

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova are set to lock horns in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2023. On Thursday (July 13), Jabeur had a face-off with Aryna Sabalenka and emerged on top 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 whereas the Czech player Vondrousova ended a memorable run of Elina Svitolina with a 6-3 6-3 win. With this, she became the first unseeded ladies’ singles Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era. How Jabeur entered the final Sabalenka faced Jabeur in the second semi-final, later in the day. The two kicked off the proceedings in stye as the game was competitive from the word go. The Belarusian player took the opening set after it went to the tiebreaker. Tied at 6-6, Sabalenka won 7-6 by winning the tiebreaker 7-5. However, Jabeur brought her A-game from there on.

Tunisia's Jabeur was on the lead from the second set. She was at her best with her serves -- with a win percentage of over 70 in first and second serve. She held her own to win the second and penultimate set 6-4 and remained dominant to seal the game by winning the third and final set 6-3. She had conceded her first set in her quarter-final face-off with third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina to win 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1. Jabeur will be the favourite in the finale.

In the first semi-final, Vondrousova was at her very best from the beginning. She dominated from the onset against the new mum Elina Svitolina to grab a 6-3 6-3 victory and reach the Wimbledon final for the first time.

It is to be noted that Vondrousova-Svitolina's clash was the first Wimbledon women's semi-final featuring two unseeded players. Prior to the game, the 24-year-old Vondrousova was in awe of her opposition and heaped praise on Svitolina. She described her as "incredible", "amazing", "a fighter" and "a super woman" for making it to the top four just after nine months post giving birth to her daughter Skai.

However, Vondrousova displayed no mercy on the court, winning 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets. She relied on her aces and service points.

She was all praise for the 28-year-old Svitolina after the game. "I cannot believe it. I am very happy that I made the final. Elina is such a fighter and a great person," said the Czech player. Vondrousova added, "I was crazy nervous. I was leading 4-0 in the second set and she fought back."

The Czech player won't have it easy versus Jabeur, who is eyeing her maiden Grand Slam title after ending second thrice (twice in Wimbledon, including last year, once in US Open).

