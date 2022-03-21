Stephen Fleming explains reason behind Chennai Super Kings camp in Surat ahead of IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will kick off on March 26 with previous year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders going head-to-head in the opener.

This season, the IPL will be played in four venues across Maharashtra. Mumbai's Wankhede and Brabourne Stadium alongside Navi Mumbai and Pune's DY Patil and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will be the venues.

Also read | Shubman Gill picks favourite opening partner ahead of IPL 2022

Most teams have already reached Mumbai and they are hosting rigorous practice sessions ahead of the start of the season. However, CSK have opted for a different approach in their training as they have travelled to the city of Surat in Gujarat which is a neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

The move has gained a lot of attention on social media with a number of users trying to decode the reason behind this strategy and on Sunday, head coach Stephen Fleming explained the tactic.

"It's good. They've been training well for the last week so it's nice to join them finally. It's good to be out in good facilities... The challenge obviously in Mumbai [is] that all teams are training there," said Fleming in a video posted by CSK's Twitter account.

Also read | Won't be surprised if DC don't make it to playoffs in IPL 2022: Chopra

"So, we felt coming to Surat and having conditions similar in terms of the red soil and also the climate. It's not too far away and is similar to what Mumbai would be. But to have this ground to ourselves and be able to have open wickets and long net sessions have been very valuable."

CSK will start the season as favourites after winning the last season comfortably after defeating KKR in the final.