Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee men's World Cup qualifier

French Referee Stephanie Frappart created history on Saturday became the first female referee to officiate a men's World Cup qualifier during the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Latvia in Amsterdam.

Netherlands' Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong found the back of the net giving hope to their team for 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying after a disappointing start as they faced a shocking 4-2 loss to Turkey in their opening match.

However, this is not the first time Fappart created history. In December, she became the female official to take charge of a men's Champions League match. The contest was held between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv in Turin.

She also refereed the Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019, and the women's World Cup final between the U.S. and the Netherlands the same year.

