Star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020 announced, no place for Sanjay Manjrekar - here's full list

The list for the commentary panel has been announced for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, set to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle are set to return in the commentary box for the lucrative T20 tournament but a big name will be missing from the action as Sanjay Manjrekar hasn’t been recalled for commentary duties for IPL 2020.

Host broadcasters Star Sports has named a separate panel for Hindi and other languages but Manjrekar’s name was missing from every list. The star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020 also includes the likes of Mark Nicholas, JP Duminy, Lisa Sthalekar and Anjum Chopra.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Hope to carry domestic form into IPL 2020 - Mandeep Singh

Whereas Brett Lee, Dean Jones, Brain Lara, Graeme Swann and Scott Styris will feature in the Dugout show for IPL 2020.

Former Team India chief selectors Kris Srikkanth and MSK Prasad will be seen commentating in Tamil and Telugu languages respectively. Sanjay Bangar is part of the Hindi commentary list.

ALSO READ: Hogg excludes Dhoni, de Villiers and Gayle from his IPL 2020 XI; explains why

Former India chief selectors Kris Srikkanth and MSK Prasad will be commentating in Tamil and Telugu, respectively. Former India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar is part of the Hindi commentary team.

English commentary panel for IPL 2020: English commentators for IPL 2020: Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Sangakkara, Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Pietersen, Duminy, Lisa Sthalaker, Darren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Micheal Slater,Danny Morrison

Commentators for Star Sports Select dugout for IPL 2020: Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brain Lara, Brett Lee Graeme Swann

Telugu commentators for IPL 2020: M Anand Sri Krishna, Neha Matcha, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Ashish Reddy Ammana, Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopalarao Yalaka, MSK Prasad, and Kalyan Krishna Doddapaneni.

Tamil commentators for IPL 2020: Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Bhavna Balakrishnan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

