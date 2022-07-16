'Standing in queue for past 2 days': Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne struggles for fuel in country

Sri Lanka is currently facing one of the worst-ever economic crises in the country's history. There has been a shortage of essential supplies, and fuel while regular power cuts have continuously troubled the people in the ongoing difficult times. People are struggling to get petrol for their vehicles and are waiting in queues for hours at fuel stations.

While the economic crisis has led to soaring inflation and a shortage of supply, the country is also dealing with political instability. No one has been left unaffected as even the celebrities in the country are dealing with similar issues as any other common man.

Recently, Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne opened up on his struggles to get fuel for his vehicle. He revealed he had to wait in a queue outside a fuel station for a couple of days in order to get his vehicle refilled. The all-rounder was part of the recently-concluded series between Australia in Sri Lanka in the island nation.

Karunaratne said he has to travel to several different places in the next few days for training and to play matches as the domestic season is on but there is a fuel crisis in the country at present. "We've to go for practices in Colombo & to different other places as club cricket season is on but I've been standing in queue for fuel for past 2 days. I got it filled for Rs 10,000 which will last 2-3 days..," the Sri Lankan cricketer told Indian news agency ANI.

He also went on to thank India for its support to Sri Lanka in time of crisis and said India has been like a brother to his country. "India is like a brother country & they are helping us a lot. I thank them so much. We have problems. They are supporting us when we are struggling. Thank you so much for that. Thank you for everything. We will get better and better," Karunaratne added.

However, despite the tough situation in the country, Sri Lanka recently successfully hosted Australia for a full-fledged tour consisting of 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs and two Test matches. While Australia clinched the T20I series 2-1, Sri Lanka bagged the ODI series 3-2 before the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.



