SRT would change strategy: Ex-Pak cricketer mentions difference between Virat Kohli, Master Blaster

Virat Kohli has dominated world cricket, especially since India's 2011 ODI World Cup win and following stalwart Sachin Tendulkar's international retirement. Kohli has been India's go-to-man whenever they need to address a batting collapse, across formats, and has bailed the team out on numerous occasions with fighting knocks, finishing touches and several memorable tons.

From 2012-2019, Kohli majorly dominated the scoring charts and has guided India to plethora of wins. However, the superstar cricketer and former Indian captain has been nothing close to his usual best with the bat -- in any formats -- since late 2019 despite scoring half-centuries at regular intervals. It is the triple-figure knocks which have evaded Kohli and, thus, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif addressed the Indian's indifferent run and also mentioned a technical flaw in his approach while comparing him with the Master Blaster.

“When I speak about Virat, he always used to go across the stumps. But he never believed in date, stats, coaching. He is a great player but got caught. A bottom-hand player who goes across, he got caught there. That is why when the ball goes away, he would have a problem,” Latif said on his YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’.