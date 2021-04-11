SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report, venue stats, Chennai weather forecast - All you need to know

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad as both teams start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 journey at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

MA Chidambaram in Chennai hosted the IPL 2021 opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians with the Virat Kohli-led outfit emerging victorious by two wickets. However, given it is a fresh pitch in Chennai, the pacers were in the game more than the spinners on Friday and the same is expected on Sunday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Two key overseas bowlers to miss CSK's next match, confirms Stephen Fleming

Ahead of the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 match, here are some stats you need to know from the previous IPL matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

T20 matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 47

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 160

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag recalls Rahul Dravid getting angry at MS Dhoni

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 match in Chennai: Weather forecast

There are no chances of rain on Sunday during KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2021 with the temperatures expected to hover around 32 degrees Celcius.

SRH vs KKR stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

SRH and KKR will be locking horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time in IPL history. However, SRH and KKR last played at the venue in IPL 2019. CSK defeated both SRH and KKR in IPL 2019.

While KKR could manage to score just 108/9 in 20 overs, SRH posted 175/3 against the three-time IPL winners. CSK defeated KKR by seven wickets while Shane Watson’s blistering 53-ball 96-run knock helped his team seal a win against SRH.

Given it will be the first match for SRH and KKR in IPL 2020, all eyes will be on the team combination of both teams.