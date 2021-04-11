Virender Sehwag recalls Rahul Dravid getting angry at MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has revealed an incident where he witnessed Rahul Dravid get angry in real life after he yelled at MS Dhoni for getting out by playing a loose shot against Pakistan. Recently, Dravid’s ‘angry’ side has been the talk of the town after the former Indian batsman was seen in an advertisement. In the ad, the 48-year-old can be seen, shouting, breaking glasses and throwing coffee.

Recalling the incident where Dravid got angry in real life, Sehwag went down the memory lane. Sehwag said during one of India’s tours of Pakistan, Dravid lashed out at Dhoni for getting dismissed by a loose stroke while revealing how the incident caught Dhoni by surprise and it was evident when he came out to bat in the next match.

“I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English from Dravid, I didn’t understand half of it,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“But when MS Dhoni next came in to bat, I could see he was not hitting shots much. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. ‘I will finish the game quietly and go back,’ Dhoni said,” he added.

Dravid’s never-before-seen ‘angry’ avatar caught everyone by surprise and the advertisement has been one of the trending topics in India.

“It was very nice to see the feedback, that somewhere we’ve communicated the dark side of Rahul Dravid that doesn’t even exist!” Ayappa KM, who directed the commercial, told the Indian Express.

Dravid remains one of the legends of the game having played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I, and scoring 13288, 10889 and 31 runs respectively.