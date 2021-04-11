IPL 2021: Two key overseas bowlers to miss CSK's next match, confirms Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday confirmed that pacers Lungi Ngidi and Jason Behrendorff are not available for the team’s next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Punjab Kings on April 16 (Friday). Fleming also heaped praise on Suresh Raina after the former Indian cricketer marked his IPL comeback with a terrific half-century.

Fleming acknowledged that CSK are short in the bowling area but said that he will look at the Indian bowlers and the likes of Sam Curran to do better in their next IPL 2021 match.

"Ngidi won't be available. He won't be arriving for the next game. So losing Josh Hazlewood, which was the plan to have him available for these games is a blow simply as an option up front. Ngidi will be arriving soon. Behrendorff would be following that. [Bowling] it's an area that we are probably short on. But we still look at the Indian bowlers and we have international bowler Sam Curran," Fleming said in a post-match press conference.

CSK suffered a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in their first match of the campaign on Saturday. Delhi Capitals comfortably chased the target after openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave a cracking start before skipper Rishabh Pant finished the chase to register DC’s first win of the tournament.

Courtesy tremendous knocks by Raina, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, CSK posted 188/7 in 20 overs. "It wasn't bad when you lose wickets a little bit early and still manages to get to 188, that's pretty good going. So, the intent with the bat was pretty good. The conditions changed, dew and a little bit of rain made things difficult in the second innings. They played really well but 190 on this ground is still reasonably competitive we just needed to bowl better," he said.

CSK coach heaped praises on Raina and said his form is a positive side for the side. "It's really good, considering the cricket and where he has come from. It was an outstanding innings. We put Moeen Ali up as an aggressor and also used Suresh's aggressive role to get to play some cricket and find some form. But after playing 2-3 shots, he really got going. It's a really positive sign for us. I liked the way we turned it on after losing wickets when the wicket was tacky. We just weren't able to create chances with the ball, which is really disappointing," Fleming said.