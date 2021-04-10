IPL 2021- Dhawan and Shaw star as Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw's top knock help Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

DC win toss

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to field first. Chennai Super Kings were off to a poor start as both openers departed within the first three overs. However, Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali tried stablising the innings. The duo stiched a 53-run partnership. 

Chinna Thala makes roaring return!

After Moeen Ali's dismissal, Raina smashed his first IPL half-century since 2019 in just 32 balls and formed another fifty partnership with Ambati Rayudu.Rayudu got out while trying to accelerate the innings and a huge mix-up between Raina and Ravindra Jadeja resulted in another wicket. Raina departed after scoring 54 runs

Sam Curran show!

Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja's last minute smash-fest powered CSK to 188 runs in 20 overs. 

Mammoth opening partnership

Delhi had a big chase ahead. However, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave a best possible start for the Capitals. The duo stitched 138-run partnership. 
 

Shaw's brilliant knock

Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant 72 runs off 38 balls including nine 4s and three sixes. 

The Gabbar knock

Dhawan smashed 85 runs in 54 balls. He smashed 10 4s and two sixes and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Both Dhawan and Shaw's half-century was enough to dampen CSK's confidence. Despite Shaw and Dhawan's dismissal, Delhi easily chased the big total. 

