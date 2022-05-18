SRH star Rahul Tripathi has the potential to go all the way in international cricket, says Matthew Hayden

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has backed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi to go all the way in international cricket. Hayden has been left impressed by Tripathi's sublime skills with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and believes the right-hander's ability to score runs across all parts of the ground makes him a dangerous batter.

Hayden's comments came after Tripathi played a brilliant knock of 76 runs in SRH's must-win clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 17). Tripathi came in to bat at number three after SRH lost opener Abhishek Sharma cheaply on just 9 off 10 balls.

He wasted no time in settling down and went after the Mumbai Indians bowlers from the word go. Tripathi combined with Priyam Garg (42) to add 78 runs for the second wicket before adding another important stand of 76 runs for the third wicket with Nicholas Pooran (38). He dazzled with his control and brilliant stroke play during his knock.

Tripathi also took on Jasprit Bumrah and made great utilisation of his pace to play shots all parts of the ground. Impressed by his batting, Hayden lauded Tripathi for his ability to go big from the word go and said it was a good decision from SRH to send him up the order in place of skipper Kane Williamson.

“I just love his ability to upfront so hard. I think that’s what has been really missing inside the SRH batting line-up. That powerplay is so significant. especially when the wickets are getting slower, so the first 6 overs, you have to make use of it. It was a really good leadership decision as well to get back down the order,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Tripathi is not new to performing in the IPL and has been one of the consistent Indian batters for a number of years now. Last year, he played an instrumental role in helping his former side Kolkata Knight Riders reach the final of IPL 2021 and has continued his fine form for SRH this season.

Hayden believes Tripathi has all the qualities to play international cricket for India and he won't mind having him in the country's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 this year where tracks are expected to be pacy and bouncy.

Several fans and experts have already called for Tripathi's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa at home in order to give him enough opportunities ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“The way Tripathi took up the responsibility was good to watch. I think he has got some real potential in the future to go all the way at the international level. He is someone that is a dangerous striker of the ball, he can hit both sides of the wicket. In particular, what impresses the most is his ability to play short-pitched bowling," said Hayden.

“I mean, getting to Australia, let’s just take the liberty to say that’s where it is, not saying he will be picked, but he has the game on bouncy wickets,” he added.



