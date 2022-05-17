MS Dhoni responds to fan's heartfelt letter amid Chennai Super Kings' disappointing run in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni responded to a heartfelt letter from a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan amid the franchise's horrific run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dhoni-led CSK are out of the race for playoffs already and have just one game remaining in the season. CSK were knocked out of the tournament after a disappointing five-wicket loss against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians last week.

One of the most successful franchises in the league, CSK had headed into the tournament as one of the favourites having lifted their fourth IPL title last season. However, it turned out to be a forgetful season for the defending champions, who witnesses a massive change ahead of the start of the season as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as captain of the side.

While CSK were expected to get off to a good start, they ended up losing their first four games in a row under Jadeja before bagging their first win of the tournament against RCB. After leading CSK to only two wins in their first eight games, Jadeja decided to step down as captain and handed over the reins back to Dhoni.

While results did improve slightly under Dhoni, it was too late for a turnaround for CSK as they ended up becoming the second team after Mumbai Indians to bow out of the tournament. A fan wrote a heartfelt letter to Dhoni expressing his gratitude to the CSK captain and explaining how he always left him in awe with his leadership qualities.

Dhoni responded to the letter from the fan and wrote - "Well Written. Best Wishes". He also signed the letter which was shared by CSK on social media. "Words from the heart framed for life & signed with love," CSK captioned the post.

While CSK have struggled so far this season, Dhoni's personal form has come as a breath of fresh air for CSK fans as the veteran wicket-keeper batter has managed to roll back years with some of his performances. Despite being 40, Dhoni has fired with the bat and has scored 206 runs at an average of over 34.