Squash to debut at Khelo India Youth Games, Udhayanidhi Stalin takes stock of final preparations

Squash will make its debut at the Youth Games with the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Tamil Nadu slated to be held in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore – from January 19-31, 2024 and the state's Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday to take stock of the final preparations for the games.

This is the first time that the Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India and will be played across four cities. Squash will make its debut in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Tamil Nadu while state's traditional sport Silambam will be a demo sport. The meeting was attended by Dr. Atulya Misra, IAS., Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, J Meghanatha Reddy, IAS., Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and other senior officials of the department were also present.

With just 11 days left for the inauguration of the Games, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has pressed all its resources into action to ensure that the Games are an absolute success. All the stadiums are being refurbished and a new state-of-the-art blue athletics turf is being laid at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to give the players and spectators a world-class experience during the Games, which will witness over 5500 athletes, under the age of 18, from 36 states and Union Territories vying for top honours.

The Tamil Nadu government has also planned various activities to spread the message and spirit of the Games across the state. Udhayanidhi on Saturday flagged off the specially designed Khelo India Youth Games Canter caravan from the Marina Beach Light House. The five specially designed Canters with the ceremonial torch (Thamizh) started from Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore on Monday and will visit all 38 districts before reaching the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony.