/Spiti Cup 2026 to kick start on Feb 7 with increased number of matches

The Spiti Cup is set to return for its third season from February 7 - 11, 2026, reaffirming its role as a cornerstone grassroots winter sports initiative in the Himalayas. Held during the region’s harsh winter, the tournament brings together remote villages, transforming frozen landscapes into shared arenas of participation, pride, and collective resilience.



With Ice hockey gaining momentum across Spiti and neighbouring valleys, the 2026 edition marks a significant step forward in scale and structure. The tournament expands to 22 games, up from 18 last season, featuring teams from five zones — Centre, Tod, Sham, Pin, and Lahaul—across Senior Men, Women, and U-18 Boys categories.



Organised in collaboration with the Ice Hockey Association of Lahaul and Spiti (IHALS), supported by Royal Enfield Social Mission, and held in partnership with the Spiti Administration, the Spiti Cup functions as a community-owned developmental competition. Beyond the games, it brings together players, families, volunteers, and supporters, reinforcing unity and shared identity in one of the country’s most challenging environments.

The 2026 edition will be played in a league format, with each team competing against every other team in its respective category. The team topping the points table at the end of the league stage will be crowned champion. The five-day tournament will feature 10 games in the Senior Men’s category and six games each in the Women’s and U-18 Boys categories.

Marking a significant step in the tournament’s evolution, players from Lahaul & Shimla will enter the Spiti Cup for the first time in the Senior Men’s category. A team from Sangla in Kinnaur Valley will also participate for the second consecutive year, underscoring sustained engagement from neighbouring regions beyond Spiti.

At the grassroots level, the Spiti Cup is anchored in a strong community-based structure. The pathway begins with 12 village- and cluster-level clubs, where players train for nearly a month during winter. These clubs come together to form zonal teams that ultimately compete in Kaza.

The tournament also serves as the competitive culmination of a season-long capacity-building effort. In the lead-up to the Cup, coaches from across the region underwent holistic training led by international instructor Darryl Easson, focusing on technical skills, player development and game management. These coaches have since returned to their respective communities to scout talent, and prepare teams systematically.

In the month preceding the tournament, over 500 children and youth participate in structured Ice hockey training across villages and zones. These sessions are led by locally based coaches trained through formal programmes, ensuring consistent high-quality instruction.

Strengthening the ecosystem further, dedicated referee training initiatives have been conducted, focusing on rule interpretation, on-ice decision-making, and professional game management - helping build a sustainable pool of trained officials for the region.

Alongside Ice hockey, Spiti Cup will once again feature Speed Skating competition, encouraging wider participation across Under-16, under-18, and senior categories. Notably, 7-10 skaters from Cheog (Shimla District) will also participate in Kaza, reflecting growing interest in winter sports across Himachal Pradesh.

As the Spiti Cup enters its third season, it continues to strengthen the Ice hockey ecosystem in the Himalayas by investing in players, coaches, and officials alike, expanding access to competition, and building sustainable pathways for future talent.