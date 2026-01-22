LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics: Timeline of events leading to BCB pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026

In Pics: Timeline of events leading to BCB pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 22:11 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 22:11 IST

Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the International Cricket Council sent a strong directive that they would not be entertaining BCB's request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka. So here is a look at the timeline of events that led to the current situation.

1. India bans Mustafizur Rahman from playing in IPL
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. India bans Mustafizur Rahman from playing in IPL

BCCI on Jan 3 asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rahman, bought by KKR during the December auctions in Abu Dhabi, became a topic of debate after Indian political leaders showed discontent over the inclusion of Bangladeshi players. This came after violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh became a serious topic.

2. Bangladesh government bans broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Bangladesh government bans broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh

As a consequence, the Bangladesh government on Jan 5 banned the broadcast of IPL 2026 in the country as a response to the BCCI's decision to pull Mustafizur Rahman out of the tournament. This was also the first time that the Bangladesh government has banned the telecast of an international cricket tournament, anywhere in the world.

3. Bangladesh government directs BCB not travel to India for T20 World Cup
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Bangladesh government directs BCB not travel to India for T20 World Cup

On Jan 5, in an emergency meeting at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) headquarters, the board "formally requests" the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move all Bangladesh's matches outside India. Bangladesh is due to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, including on the opening day against the West Indies and against England in Kolkata on 14 February.

4. ICC officially rejects BCB’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches outside India
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. ICC officially rejects BCB’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches outside India

On Jan 21, ICC gives BCB one more day to confer with the Bangladesh government and decide whether their team will travel to India to play the 2026 T20 World Cup. As per the release on Jan 21, if Bangladesh sticks to their refusal to play in India out of security concerns, the ICC Board will replace them with Scotland, based on team rankings, in the tournament.

5. Bangladesh Cricket Board boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Bangladesh Cricket Board boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup

As of Jan 22, Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the International Cricket Council sent a strong directive that they would not be entertaining BCB's request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka. They are likely to be replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, with official confirmation awaited at the time of writing.

Trending Photo

‘AI may exceed the combined intelligence of all humans by 2031’: Elon Musk’s predictions at Davos 2026
7

‘AI may exceed the combined intelligence of all humans by 2031’: Elon Musk’s predictions at Davos 2026

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nominees in the Best Actress category
6

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nominees in the Best Actress category

Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs since 2000 ft Virat Kohli
5

Meet 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs since 2000 ft Virat Kohli

In Pics: Timeline of events leading to BCB pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026
5

In Pics: Timeline of events leading to BCB pulling out of T20 World Cup 2026

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history