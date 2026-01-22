LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 21:19 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 21:19 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Mahela Jayawardene, Jos Buttler and David Warner

Virat Kohli (India) - 1,292 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 1,292 runs

Former India captain Virat Kohli is the most successful batter in T20 World Cup history, amassing 1,292 runs in 35 matches. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 1,220 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 1,220 runs

Former Indian opener Rohit Sharma sits second on the list with 1,220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes 12 half-centuries.

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1,016 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1,016 runs

Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene is third on this list. In 31 T20 WC matches, he scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74. His tally also includes six half-centuries and a century.

Jos Buttler (England) - 1,013 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jos Buttler (England) - 1,013 runs

England’s Jos Buttler, known for his explosive batting, is fourth on the list with 1,013 runs in 35 matches at an average of 42.20, including five half-centuries and a century.

David Warner (Australia) - 984 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

David Warner (Australia) - 984 runs

Former Australian opener David Warner is fifth on this list with 984 runs in 41 T20 WC matches at an average of 25.89 and a strike rate of 134.24. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

No HAL Tejas in Republic Day 2026 flypast? Here’s what we know
6

No HAL Tejas in Republic Day 2026 flypast? Here’s what we know

Border 2: 5 facts to know about Sunny Deol’s war epic
6

Border 2: 5 facts to know about Sunny Deol’s war epic

Oscars 2026: Meet the Best Actor nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and more
6

Oscars 2026: Meet the Best Actor nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and more

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category
6

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category