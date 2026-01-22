/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history. This list also includes Mahela Jayawardene, Jos Buttler and David Warner
Former India captain Virat Kohli is the most successful batter in T20 World Cup history, amassing 1,292 runs in 35 matches. His tally also includes 15 half-centuries.
Former Indian opener Rohit Sharma sits second on the list with 1,220 runs in 47 T20 World Cup matches. His tally also includes 12 half-centuries.
Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene is third on this list. In 31 T20 WC matches, he scored 1,016 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74. His tally also includes six half-centuries and a century.
England’s Jos Buttler, known for his explosive batting, is fourth on the list with 1,013 runs in 35 matches at an average of 42.20, including five half-centuries and a century.
Former Australian opener David Warner is fifth on this list with 984 runs in 41 T20 WC matches at an average of 25.89 and a strike rate of 134.24. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.