'Speed can't help you...': Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi reacts to Umran Mailk's stunning pace in IPL 2022

Umran Mailk turned out to be one of the finds of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he impressed with his stunning pace. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster clocked over 150 kmph consistently throughout the tournament and troubled some of the best batters in the world with his speed and skills. Umran also bowled the second-fastest delivery in IPL 2020 at 157 kmph.

He would have held the record for the fastest delivery bowled in the 15th edition of the tournament, however, his feat was surpassed by Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Lockie Ferguson in the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals. Ferguson went past Umran with a sensational 157.3 kmph yorker against Jos Buttler.

Not just Umran and Lockie but there were several other Indian and overseas fast bowlers who displayed great pace throughout the tournament and clocked good speed consistently. Recently, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was asked about the stunning pace of the likes of Umran and Lockie in IPL 2022.

One of the finest fast bowlers in the world at present, Afridi had a very interesting response. The Pakistan pacer said speed is nothing if a bowler doesn't have proper line and length along with variations.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” Shaheen told reporters during a press conference ahead of Pakistan's ODI series against West Indies at home.

Shaheen has also had a remarkable rise in international cricket over the years. From a young prodigious talent, the pacer has grown into one of the best in the world at present and was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being the Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2021. He has been Pakistan's best performer with the ball across formats.

Shaheen was the destructor-in-chief for Pakistan in their home series against Australia earlier this year and will be hoping to continue his fine form against West Indies. The Pakistan pacer believes it will be challenging for the fast bowlers to bowl long spells in intense heat but they are ready for the challenge.

“The weather is hot but we are looking forward to playing good cricket in it. It would be a tough challenge for the fast bowlers to bowl long spells in summer but as a professional, we are ready to face it,” said Shaheen.