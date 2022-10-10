Spaniard Iker Casillas comes out as gay, later deletes tweet claiming his account was hacked

On Sunday (October 09), former Real Madrid and Spain's legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas broke the internet by coming out as gay on his Twitter account. The 41-year-old made a public announcement on Twitter saying, "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

In the recent past, many sporting celebrities have come out in the open and admitted their sexual preferences. While Casillas' revelation might have shocked many, a few hours later the post was taken down.

Before the tweet was deleted, Casillas' Spain teammate and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol also backed the former and wrote on Twitter, "It's time to tell our stories, Iker". However, this tweet was also nowhere to be seen after some time.

Later, Casillas clarified that his Twitter account was hacked and the tweet was completely a mistake. In addition, he apologized to the LGBTQ community for hurting their sentiments. He wrote, "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

ALSO READ | 700 goals! Cristiano Ronaldo achieves huge landmark to lead Manchester United to win at Everton

It is to be noted that Casillas tied the knot with Spanish sports presenter Sara Carbonero and the couple were married for five years, having two children together. They called the marriage off in early 2021. Since then, the Spanish legend has been linked with different women at regular intervals. Some reports have even suggested that Casillas' post was a sarcastic reply to all the links up post his divorce.