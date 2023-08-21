Spain captain and goal scorer Olga Carmona informed about father's death after winning Women's World Cup

Spain beat England 1-0 in Women's World Cup final on Sunday, August 20 with Spanish skipper Olga Carmona scoring the only goal in 29th minute of the match. It was after the final whistle only that she was told about her father's demise.

The information was shared by the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) on social media while sending condolences.

"The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Spanish FA said on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history," it added.

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo.



Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo…

Reacting to the news, the Real Madrid left-back posted a heartfelt message on her Twitter account, thanking her dad for giving the strength to 'achieve something unique.'

"I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad," Carmona wrote on Twitter along side a photo of herself kissing the winners' medal.

"And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique," the message further read.

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹

As for the match, it started with much flamboyance as England Lionesses pushed early on to gain advantage. Spain, however, persevered as Carmona scored a goal in mid of the first half with a kick from left side of penalty box. The ball went past diving English goalkeeper and the Spaniards erupted in jubilation.