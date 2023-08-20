Spain win Women's World Cup, beat England 1-0 in final to lift maiden trophy

Spain has beaten England 1-0 to win their maiden Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Sydney. A solo goal in the 29th minute by full-back Olga Carmona saw Spain remain ahead of the favourites England in the all-important final. A game that saw too many misses from both sides ended with the Spanish team standing tall after 103 minutes of regular-time play.

With the captain leading from the front, Spain created more chances than England during the final, including missing a second-half penalty.

In front of a whopping 76,000–plus crowd, this win over England means a lot for Jorge Vilda and the Spanish football federation – who decided to stick with the coach after around 15 players last year said they don't wish to play under the coach.

After Germany, USA, Norway and Japan, Spain became the fifth country overall and the third European nation to lift the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

In front of Spain's Queen Letizia, captain and defender Carmona converted her one-shot at goal into a winner in the 29th to see her side take the lead.

England coach Sarina Wiegman decided against bringing Chelsea striker Lauren James after her two-match ban, instead went ahead with the same team that defeated host Australia 3-1 in the semis. Playing in their second blue kit, England got an early chance in the fifth minute itself, but Lauren Hemp’s missed opportunity saw no glory for the English side.

Spain, banking on this missed chance, made the most of theirs after captain Carmona glided one straight into the right corner to open the scoring for her side.

Spain made light work of England in the second half

England coach Wiegman, who suffered agony in the summit clash in 2019 when her Netherlands team lost 2-0 to the United States, made a double change at the break.

That, however, did make a little switch in momentum to England’s side, but then that’s it.

The Spanish team made light work of their opponents amid heavy fouls on players from each side. With 20 minutes left in the game, Spain was awarded a penalty, and after never-ending drama between both sides, Jennifer Hermoso missed the golden chance to double the lead, as England camp looked relieved.

The match officials indicated 13 minutes of injury time, and despite all efforts from the English side, including missing a last-second header, they failed to level the score and as a result, fell behind in the race.

With a score of 1-0, Spain Women’s Team beat England won and won their first silverware at the World Cups.